The restaurateurs made headlines twice in 2020 for lawsuits accusing them of breaking several California labor laws. In January 2020, former SUR employee Adam Pierce Antoine alleged that the couple were “not paying wages” “failing to pay minimum wages” or “providing meal breaks.” Several months later, Olivia Beverly Hanson filed a class action lawsuit against Vanderpump, Todd and their business partners, Guillermo Zapata and Nathalie Pouille-Zapata, for similar claims.

“For at least four years prior to the filing of this action and continuing to present, defendants have had a policy or practice of failing to pay overtime wags to Plaintiff and other non-exempt employees,” the paperwork obtained by Us stated, alleging employees “routinely [worked] over eight hours per day, 40 hours per week and seven consecutive work days in a work week without being properly compensated for hours worked in excess.”

The lawsuit also alleged that the SUR owners “accurately track and/or pay for all hours actually worked” and allegedly manipulated or edited “time records to show lesser hours than actually worked during the pay period, to the detriment of Plaintiff and other situated employees.”

