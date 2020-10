Rinna and Garcelle Aren’t on Great Terms

After unfollowing each other on social media post-season 10 reunion, Garcelle confirmed to ET that she still wasn’t feeling her fellow actress.

“The Rinna that I knew before Housewives is what I can really speak to, you know,” she said. “She was fun, she was supportive, she was nice, she was kind, and I get it — we’re shooting a TV show, and I get that drama is a part of it — but I think she took it to a level that was not a good look.”