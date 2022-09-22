December on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

‘The Holiday Stocking’

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 3

Stars: Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones and Mykelti Williamson

Logline: “In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent’s old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.”

‘The Gift of Peace’

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 10

Stars: Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott

Logline: “Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.”

‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 17

Stars: Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant

Logline: “The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song ‘Five More Minutes,’ a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.”