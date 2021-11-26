What Role Will Christine Play After the Explosive Season 4 Finale?

Season 5 is set to follow major moments, including Heather preparing to walk down the aisle, an event that Christine was not invited to. After fans noticed that Christine was missing from most public outings with the rest of her coworkers, she took to social media to set the record straight about her participation on the show.

“I’m soooo tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset. The girls leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Y’all going to see me,” she tweeted in October 2021.