‘The O.C.’

In season 1 of The O.C., Shailene Woodley played Kaitlin Cooper, Marisa Cooper’s (Mischa Barton) little sister. Willa Holland replaced the actress in season 3, because according to creator Josh Schwartz, “The version of Kaitlin Cooper that we were going to bring back to the show was a little bit older than Shailene would’ve been able to achieve on her own and was kind of a very different character.”