‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Everything to Know So Far

What Can Fans Expect?

According to Schwartz, season 10 will explore how his life got “flipped upside-down” amid his divorce. “I was in a position in which I thought I was about to have kids,” he exclusively told Us in July 2022. “Without a doubt, there’s been a major shift in the dynamics. I guess, I’m sort of just relearning how to be myself. Not that I was ever codependent. And I think that’s happening for some other cast members too.”

James, for his part, hinted at a “massive” onscreen shift. “Just when you thought the show was coming to its end and everyone’s getting married and having babies, [now] everyone’s pretty much getting divorced and not anymore,” he joked to Us. “It’s a difference. It’s a different thing. I think it’s good actually. Not only is it good for the show, but I think everyone looks great.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump also teased at “different problems” that the cast will have to deal with. “There’s many situations that are a little bit more serious. Relationships are broken up and businesses are opening and it’s their struggle to grow up,” she shared. “I think that’s why a lot of people relate to them.”