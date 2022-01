Lala’s Emotional Insight on Parenting Without Randall

While reflecting on the birth of daughter Ocean, the Utah native slammed comments about her having hired help.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have a partner with me [after welcoming Ocean],” Lala emotionally explained. “I didn’t have what Scheana [Shay] has with Brock [Davies]. My options were a night nurse and a day nurse. I am forever grateful to these women because they were my partners.”