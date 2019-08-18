JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

The Cash Pad stars had different opinions on who should land the coveted role. “I like Mike and I like Pete. Pilot Pete,” Fletcher exclusively told Us Weekly in a paired interview with Rodgers at the TCA Summer Press Tour in August. “I think it’s time for a black Bachelor. I think [Mike’s] very handsome. I think he’s charming. I think a lot of girls like him. I think he’ll be great. So he’s a great option.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, noted that he had “only watched a few episodes” of Brown’s season, but “liked Pete.”