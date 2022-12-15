Their love is apparent! Vicky Tsai appeared in pal Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, gushing about the twosome’s love story.

“It felt like a moment where the world paused and celebrated love,” the beauty guru, 43, said about the couple’s wedding in episode 4 of the documentary, which dropped Thursday, December 15, on Netflix. “I remember watching [Prince Harry] look at her and I almost started to cry and I was like, ‘No, Vicky, don’t cry!’”

The Tatcha founder is one of the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex’s friends who appeared in Harry & Meghan, alongside other pals including Abigail Spencer, Silver Tree and Lindsay Jill Roth. It is not known if Tsai attended the May 2018 royal wedding in person, but several of Meghan’s celebrity friends including Spencer, 41, and the Suits cast received coveted invitations to the big day.

The When Sparks Fly star and the Duke of Sussex, 38, further opened up about their wedding day in Harry & Meghan.

“There was an expectation, right? [Princess] Diana’s boy. There was an expectation to have a public wedding,” Harry recalled in episode 4. “It was like, ‘Mission complete with [Prince] William [who married Princess Kate in 2011]. Now, let’s see if this goes the distance with Harry and then we can actually go, ‘Job done.’”

The BetterUp CIO and Meghan — who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months — tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May 2018.

“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm,” Meghan said in the doc. “I look back and, ‘How was I so calm?’ And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song, ‘Going to the Chapel.’ And that’s what I did — and it was great!”

As the Sussexes remembered their modern courtship — they met after Harry saw Meghan in a mutual pal’s Instagram post — their friends could also see how strong their love was.

“It looked like a fairy tale,” Tsai gushed in the second episode of Harry & Meghan, noting she was so “happy” for the “Archetypes” podcast host.

Missouri native has found her own fairy tale-worthy success in her business pursuits. “When we first started out, direct-to-consumer beauty wasn’t a thing, Asian beauty wasn’t a thing, clean formulas were not a thing,” Tsai recalled of starting her beauty brand during a December 2019 interview with CNBC.

Scroll below to meet Meghan’s friend Tsai after her Harry & Meghan appearance: