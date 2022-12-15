“It felt like a moment where the world paused and celebrated love,” the beauty guru, 43, said about the couple’s weddingin episode 4 of the documentary, which dropped Thursday, December 15, on Netflix. “I remember watching [Prince Harry] look at her and I almost started to cry and I was like, ‘No, Vicky, don’t cry!’”
“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm,” Meghan said in the doc. “I look back and, ‘How was I so calm?’ And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song, ‘Going to the Chapel.’ And that’s what I did — and it was great!”
Missouri native has found her own fairy tale-worthy success in her business pursuits. “When we first started out, direct-to-consumer beauty wasn’t a thing, Asian beauty wasn’t a thing, clean formulas were not a thing,” Tsai recalled of starting her beauty brand during a December 2019 interview with CNBC.
Scroll below to meet Meghan’s friend Tsai after her Harry & Meghan appearance:
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock
Who Is Vicky Tsai? 5 Things to Know About Meghan Markle’s Friend Who Appears in ‘Harry and Meghan’
“It felt like a moment where the world paused and celebrated love,” the beauty guru, 43, said about the couple’s weddingin episode 4 of the documentary, which dropped Thursday, December 15, on Netflix. “I remember watching [Prince Harry] look at her and I almost started to cry and I was like, ‘No, Vicky, don’t cry!’”
“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm,” Meghan said in the doc. “I look back and, ‘How was I so calm?’ And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song, ‘Going to the Chapel.’ And that’s what I did — and it was great!”
Missouri native has found her own fairy tale-worthy success in her business pursuits. “When we first started out, direct-to-consumer beauty wasn’t a thing, Asian beauty wasn’t a thing, clean formulas were not a thing,” Tsai recalled of starting her beauty brand during a December 2019 interview with CNBC.
Scroll below to meet Meghan’s friend Tsai after her Harry & Meghan appearance:
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
What Was Vicky’s Initial Reaction to Learning of Meghan’s Romance With Harry?
“When I saw the headlines, I was happy for her. It looked like a fairy tale,” Tsai gushed in episode 2 of Harry & Meghan.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
What Does Vicky Think of the ‘Fervent of Hate’ Directed at Meghan?
Shortly after Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, they alleged in the doc that fake stories about the duchess were planted in news outlets to cover up potential scandals about other members of the royal family. As a result, Meghan started receiving a flurry of hateful messages and death threats.
“When you whip up enough people into a fervent of hate, it is not one of those cases of sticks and stones may break my bones but words can never hurt me – they can kill you,” Tsai noted in episode 4. “The threat is real.”
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock
What Does Vicky Do for a Living?
Tsai, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, launched skincare brand Tatcha in 2009. Tatcha has created innovative beauty products that are designed to blend Japanese botanicals with clinical ingredients to solve skincare issues, per a description on the brand’s website.
Credit: Tatcha
What Has Vicky Said About Launching Her Own Brand?
“In a way, Tatcha was born out of necessity,” the mogul told StyleCaster in June 2022, noting she had developed acute dermatitis as an adult but antibiotic treatments caused inflammation. “I started traveling and ended up in Kyoto where I encountered these timeless well-being practices that healed my skin and my spirit. With a team of experts from Japan to California, I created Tatcha to share these rituals with the world.”
She added: “I think there’s something to learn and be appreciated in every culture, and I’m grateful to be part of elevating Asian beauty and our visibility as a community.”
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
How Does Vicky Prioritize Her Mental Health?
“I think self-care in the traditional commercial sense in the U.S. is about luxury. There’s this idea that pampering is indulgent,” she told Glamour in May 2022. “One of the biggest differences between Eastern approaches to well-being and beauty is that we think it starts from the inside out, and the Western world has always been outside in. It only makes sense that as we start to research cultures of well-being that have been around for thousands of years, we’re going to find a way to go deeper.”