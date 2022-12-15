Love wins! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fondly looked back on their 2018 royal wedding in episode four of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which dropped on Thursday, December 15.

“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled. “I look back and, ‘How was I so calm?’ And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song, ‘Going to the Chapel.’ And that’s what I did — and it was great!”

Meghan married the Duke of Sussex, now 38, in an elaborate royal wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

“There was an expectation, right? [Princess] Diana’s boy. There was an expectation to have a public wedding,” Harry chimed in. “It was like, ‘Mission complete with [Prince] William [who married Princess Kate in 2011]. Now, let’s see if this goes the distance with Harry and then we can actually go, ‘Job done.’”

Meghan — who arrived at the castle in a car with her mother, Doria Ragland — was escorted to the altar by Harry’s father, King Charles III.

“Harry’s dad is very charming. And… I said to him, like, ‘I’ve lost my dad in this.’ So, him as my father-in-law was really important to me,” the Suits alum noted, referring to her estrangement with Thomas Markle, who skipped the nuptials after he was accused of staging paparazzi photos for a profit. “I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal. It was at that moment, I could also see H.”

The former actress made her way to the altar while an orchestra played a tune that Harry — with whom she shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months — had chosen. The BetterUp CIO also noted in Thursday’s episode that the 74-year-old king helped pick out the orchestra, “which made all the difference.”

The pair’s wedding ceremony concluded with a gospel choir performing a rendition of “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King, and Harry was grateful that there was “not a lot of pushback” on the plans. “[Charles] helped and everyone was like, ‘Gospel choir. Wonderful idea. That’s great.’ And again, more help from my dad on that one,” he said in Harry & Meghan. “The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”

After Harry and Meghan said their vows, they celebrated their union with an intimate party at Frogmore House. The blushing bride, for her part, broke tradition when she gave a toast.

“I gave a speech the night of our wedding, which is atypical for a bride in the U.K., I think,” the Bench author recalled in the sixth episode of Harry & Meghan. “I have it on my phone!”

Harry, who noted it was “very” unusual for a British bride to offer a toast during her wedding, lovingly gazed at his wife as she read out her reception remarks.

Scroll below to read Meghan’s wedding speech in full:

On to the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while. But mostly I wanted to share a story. A story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairy tale.

Once upon a time, there was a girl from L.A. — some people called her an actress. And there was a guy from London, some people called him a prince. All of those people didn’t fully get it because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together. They meet on July 3rd, 2016, in London. And they giggle endlessly. They have their second date and he brings her cupcakes because it’s 4th of July. ‘A bittersweet celebration’, he says. Ironic, really. Her country’s independence from his country. Yet in this moment, they know they don’t want to be independent of each other.

And after a month of long-distance courtship, they settle into the quiet of Botswana. And amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think, ‘Whatever world, we’re in.’ They would love, and garden, and travel, and laugh, and rack up more air miles than any couple could have. And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter. ‘Nothing can break us,’ they’d say. ‘For this love, she was a fighter.’

I appreciate, respect and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever. So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins, and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins.”

Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.