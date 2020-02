Colton Underwood

After Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss asked for “advice” for the next Bachelorette via Twitter, Colton replied, “Tia [Booth].” The physical therapist, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of the show, dated Colton briefly before his own stint on The Bachelorette season 14. The exes rekindled their romance on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 before he was named the Bachelor for season 23.