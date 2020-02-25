Emily and Haley Ferguson

“Haley and I were talking about who should be the next bachelorette and we both agree that our favorite is Madison Prewett!” the Bachelor in Paradise twins told Us. “Since Madi seems to be a front runner and might win Peters heart, we would also think a bachelorette season with Victoria Fuller would be fun. Victoria has a spicy, fun personality and we like that she’s brutally honest and sassy! I think she would have a good season with a lot of drama and passion which I think everyone loves!”