Just like Goop! Hilary Duff has found wellness success following Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial diet plan.

“Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth’s [got] in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,” the Lizzie McGuire alum, 35, revealed during a Tuesday, May 9, appearance on Molly Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, before the model, 49, chimed in that she frequently follows the same ritual.

The Goop founder, 50, made headlines in March when she admitted that she does a “nice intermittent fast.”

“I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee,” Paltrow revealed on Dr. Will Cole’s “The Art of Being Well” podcast at the time. “But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic]. … And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

The Iron Man actress was quickly criticized for appearing to promote a meal plan that echoes disordered eating, but she clarified that the diet was doctor-approved following her coronavirus battle.

“The way [my “long COVID” symptoms] manifest for me is very high levels of inflammation over time,” Paltrow said during an Instagram Story Q&A on March 17. “I’ve been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory, lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs … and it’s been working really well.”

She continued at the time: “This is not to say that, you know, I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to eat healthy.”

Duff, for her part, explained on Tuesday’s podcast that she also eats and drinks more than just coffee.

“I wake up really hungry. I’m obsessed with those cauliflower rounds. They’re so good. It’s made of cauliflower, but it looks like pita. … But they’re just cauliflower and, like, one other thing,” noted the Material Girls actress, who shares son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, with husband Matthew Koma. “They’re super clean and I put it in the air fryer, make it hard, make it crispy. Put, like, egg salad on top of it. I’ll do that or I’ll put, like, avocado or, like, a fried egg and a [Beyond Meat] vegan sausage. I’ll eat some avocado if I’m feeling [like I have] time to design the perfect little thing. I do overnight oats [too].”

She added: “I also eat a lot of things that are going in my kids’ lunches in the morning. So, lots of calories happen there! I was talking with my doctor and she was like, ‘What’s your morning like?’ [I said], ‘If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one leftover.’ Pop it down the hatch!”

Duff also prioritizes her fitness, breaking down her regimen to Sims and her “Lipstick on the Rim” cohost, Emese Gormley.

“I do work out with a trainer and we do, like, it’s something different every time,” the Texas native said. “He kind of tailors the workout for me. Sometimes it’s HIIT, sometimes it’s Tabata — I love a Tabata day. Tabata is, like, seven different workouts with a rest period in between but basically no stopping. It’s like [an] aggressive HIIT, and when there’s not a lot of time to work out, a Tabata is a great way to get a hard workout in fast.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.