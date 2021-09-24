Just like Tulum! Hospitality veteran Ryan Labbe opened his La Neta Cocina y Lounge eatery in Downtown Summerlin earlier this summer, aiming to bring the tropical aesthetics of Mexico to Las Vegas.

The expansive dining establishment — located across from Las Vegas Ballpark — features 5,336 square feet of space and was designed specially to highlight natural elements through its decorative use of warm, earthy tones. The dining hall is framed by a trellis of deteriorated bricks and wooden beams upon entrance.

Once patrons arrive at the La Neta space, they are greeted by plush booths, falling vines and grand chandeliers descending from the ceiling. The walls are decorated with custom abstract artwork from Los Angeles-based artist Defer, which accompany vintage hand-carved mirrors on the walls.

While mosaic-stained glass murals create standout accent walls, the restaurant makes a statement thanks to the 10-foot living sugar tree in the center of the room, which was designed to invite nature into patrons’ dining experiences.

The lounge space is also decorated with woven rattan hanging chairs, tapestries hung up on the ceiling, living art installations and custom stained-glass murals and warm colors that transport guests to the beaches of the Yucatán Peninsula without leaving the cosmopolitan venue.

Staying true to the restaurant’s nature theme, the La Neta lounge has a terrarium-style bar that is chock full of succulents and breathable glass.

The eatery also aims to bring a modern approach to traditional Mexican fare with creative renditions of classic dishes and flavors.

La Neta Cocina Y Lounge is located at 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200 in Las Vegas and is open Sundays through Thursdays between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. PT and Fridays and Saturdays between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. PT. The lounge area is open daily from 3:00 p.m. PT until closing.