



Miley Cyrus has made yet another tattoo-related change to her life. The “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram on Monday, October 21, to share that she paid a visit to a tattoo parlor and added a new design to her ever-growing array of ink.

The 26-year-old posted an update via the photo-sharing app to joke about a “tat shop touch up,” as she shared a series of photos of herself applying lipstick in a tattoo shop. The phrase, however, also had another meaning.

In one of her Instagram Stories, the Hannah Montana alum showed off a new tattoo of a large rose on the back of her left upper arm. Not only does the latest addition to Cyrus’s body art collection have a connection to her ex Kaitlynn Carter (Carter had a small rose tattooed on the back of her neck last month when she and Cyrus were still an item) but it also appears just above some older ink that Cyrus previously got as a tribute to another former paramour — Liam Hemsworth.

The large floral number, which is surrounded by several dark leaves, is placed just above a much smaller jar of Vegemite. The popular Australian condiment was a favorite of Hemsworth’s, and the Grammy nominee was first spotted with a tattoo of it in 2016.

What’s more? The Hunger Games star, 29, has a matching Vegemite tattoo on his left leg, which he reportedly got around the same time as his now ex-wife.

This floral ink comes a week after the songstress debuted another tattoo of a heart wrapped in banner that says “ROCK N ROLL HEART.” The organ, which is on Cyrus’s right upper arm, also has a dagger running straight through it. The star’s current boyfriend, Cody Simpson, got a similar design — a skull with crossbones and a knife stabbing it — on his chest.

The former Disney star has been on a serious tattoo kick since her breakup with Hemsworth in August. First, she debuted an intricate new snake tattoo while in Italy in that same month with Carter, who she was dating at the time. Cyrus then revealed not one, but two new designs during her performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs: her father’s birth year — 1961 — on her hand and song lyrics that read, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.”

Speaking of his relationship with Cyrus earlier this month, Simpson told Us Weekly the pair “have a ball” with one another. “It hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot,” he continued. “We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!