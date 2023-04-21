Breakfast of champions! Olivia Wilde whipped up a special treat for her son, Otis, to celebrate his 9th trip around the sun.

“Happy birthday to my little O,” the Booksmart director, 39, gushed via Instagram Story on Thursday, April 20, sharing a photo of Otis’ birthday breakfast, which included a tower of pancakes surrounded by chocolate chip waffles in the shape of hearts.

Otis’ pancake stack was topped with several multicolored candles, including one with his new age emblazoned on the front.

Wilde first became a mother in April 2014, welcoming Otis with then-partner Jason Sudeikis. The pair, who got engaged in 2013 before their eventual 2020 split, later expanded their family with daughter Daisy in October 2016.

“I think it’s just biting off as much as you can chew, you know, slowly and incrementally. And I think [it’s] knowing what you’re getting yourself into,” the O.C. alum previously told Us Weekly in January 2019 of becoming a mother of two, noting that she takes it “day by day, step by step.”

Wilde and the Ted Lasso star, 47, ultimately split amid the coronavirus pandemic and attempted to amicably coparent Otis and Daisy. By April 2022, their seemingly cordial relationship turned messy after Sudeikis publicly served the House alum with custody paperwork while she was onstage at CinemaCon. Sudeikis later denied intentionally serving his former fiancée during the panel, while Wilde alleged he was trying to humiliate her.

“It was my workplace,” the Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker — who even cast Daisy as her onscreen child in the 2022 thriller — told Variety the following August. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. … I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Wilde later alleged in an April court filing that she has covered all financial costs of Otis and Daisy’s daily care without any assistance from the Saturday Night Live alum.

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” the Drinking Buddies actress claimed in documents obtained by The Blast. “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100 percent of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs.”

A source close to Sudeikis, however, exclusively told Us that the former couple have always split childcare costs evenly. “Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children,” the insider explained. “Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”

Amid their heated legal battle, Wilde scored a victory last month after a judge rejected Sudeikis’ petition to move the case from Los Angeles to New York. The pair have since been spotted together multiple times at Otis’ weekend soccer games.

Despite trying to figure out custody arrangements, the Tron: Legacy actress — who split from Harry Styles in November 2022 — is focused on her little ones’ well-being.

“There’s nothing that is more important to me [than my kids],” Wilde told Vanity Fair in a September 2022 profile. “I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They’re my best friends. … We almost find more strength in protecting others than protecting ourselves. I think that I am able to withstand all of the nonsense because I’m protecting them.”

Sudeikis, for his part, has not publicly addressed her allegations but has been open about how the pair try to raise their children.

“They know [Ted Lasso cocreators] Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other’s company,” the Kansas native told Entertainment Tonight in March of Otis and Daisy. “May any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it. And if that’s the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I’m happy about that. It doesn’t have to be in this business necessarily … Daisy wants to be about 10 different things.”

He added at the time: “I don’t think I ever could have portrayed a parent — me personally, effectively, in a way that I would have believed — until becoming one. I don’t think I’m a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids.”