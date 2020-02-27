Cupcakes

The makeup mogul simply loves cupcakes. Even though she can have whatever sweet treats she wants, Jenner typically prefers to make (and decorate) her own cupcakes, which she occasionally shows off on her Instagram. She’s made confections for Halloween, Stormi’s birthday, Valentine’s Day and more. In fact, the frosted pastries are so important to the star that Martyn Lawrence Bullard, her interior designer, took them into account when he designed the kitchen in her California home.