David Beckham

In addition to a solid set of soccer skills, the former pro athlete is also a talented cook. Wife Victoria Beckham frequently refers to him as “Chef David” on her Instagram Stories, and he has whipped up meals for his clan, including fresh grilled fish and rigatoni bolognese. In August 2017, he competed in a cook-off with chef Gordon Ramsay and made a risotto that managed to impress the MasterChef host.