Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family alum co-runs a food blog with his pal Julie Tanous called Julie & Jesse and he has a special interest in bringing creative dishes to life. “I love developing recipes, that’s my thing,” he told Us exclusively in October 2018. “I’ll be in a restaurant and I’ll have something I love and I’ll think, ‘What else can we do with this flavor?’ It’s a great creative outlet for me.”