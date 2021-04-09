10 Sandals With Orthopedic Support for Pain Relief & All-Day Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there any better feeling in the world than kicking off your shoes after a long and busy day? It’s such a rush of relief! As fabulous as it feels to take a load off and rest your feet, there might be a bigger issue happening here. If you notice that your feet are particularly prone to pain and fatigue, have you ever considered that the type of shoes you wear may be part of the problem? If you’re dealing with serious foot pain or minor aches here and there, a pair of orthopedic shoes may be the key to getting back on track.

We know what you might be thinking — aren’t orthopedic shoes reserved for those of a certain age? We’re here to take that common misconception and throw it out the window! There are orthopedic shoes on the market that appear to be designed primarily for comfort, but there are plenty of options that fit any shopper’s needs in both the support and style departments. Now that the weather is getting warmer, we’re shopping for sandals — more specifically ones that our feet will feel the most comfortable in.

Tim Everett, who is an expert osteopath with 20 years of experience under his belt, notes he would “recommend arch support sandals to patients with plantar fasciitis to help support their arch and relieve pain.” Plantar fasciitis is a particular ailment that occurs in the sole that makes feet more prone to pain, but the same is true for anyone who wants to relieve any unnecessary stress that their feet might experience while wearing a pair of sandals.

Our Favorite Comfortable Orthopedic Sandals

Everett, who started The Bad Back Company as a resource for people to turn to when dealing with foot or back pain, specifically recommends the brand Joya to address these concerns. These sandals are definitely an investment, but there’s no denying the comfort level that they provide your feet! The sole is curved at each of the ends to support the movement of your feet while walking, and the sole is cushioned to perfection!

Get the JOYA Womens ID Cairo II Sandals for $250, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

What Are Orthopedic Sandals?

Orthopedic sandals don’t fall into one singular category or style — there are tons of different orthopedic elements that a pair of sandals can have that boost their supreme comfort level. Here are a few of the characteristics that we searched for when shopping for the absolute best pairs:

Arch Support : Flat sandals just will not do! We wanted to make sure that the soles of these shoes are curved to fit the natural arches and curves of the foot, which help make the shoe all the more comfortable.

: Flat sandals just will not do! We wanted to make sure that the soles of these shoes are curved to fit the natural arches and curves of the foot, which help make the shoe all the more comfortable. High-Quality Materials : Each of the sandals we found are made from materials designed to help your feet absorb shock while walking.

: Each of the sandals we found are made from materials designed to help your feet absorb shock while walking. Supportive and Comfortable Design: We made sure that the straps on these shoes won’t pinch your toes and provide the proper amount of ankle support if that’s what you need from your footwear!

9 More Comfortable Orthopedic Sandals That We Adore

Birkenstock Arizona Classic Sandals

The quintessential sandal to buy for both comfort and style — Birks never disappoint!

Birkenstock sandals are the ultimate go-to comfortable sandal! They’re universally loved and offer incredible amounts of arch support and comfort that suit nearly every person’s needs. Plus, in recent years they’ve become a top trending shoe!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed – Leather sandals for prices starting at $90, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Skechers Women’s On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal

Sandals that were made with the athletic, on-the-go person in mind.

The bouncy feel and expertly-crafted curved sole on these sandals make them ideal for anyone who loves being active.

Get the Skechers Women’s On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

SOREL Kinetic™ Sandal

Who said that comfy, supportive sandals can’t be seriously stylish?

Seriously — how cool do these sandals look? We first fell in love with them because of their edgy style, and the cherry on top is that they’re actually designed to support your feet like no other.

Get the SOREL Kinetic™ Sandal with free shipping for $130, available from Zappos!

MEGNYA Orthotic Flip Flops

These flip flops might make you watch to ditch your basic rubber pairs for good!

Why would anyone wear a pair of typical flat-soled flip flops after slipping their feet into these puppies? The curve in the sole gives your feet great support, and they’re perfect for everyday wear.

Get the MEGNYA Orthotic Flip Flops for Women for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

SAS Cozy

A great slide with ton of arch support? Say no more — we’re sold!

Everyone loves slides because they’re so easy to throw on, and this pair has the right amount of cushioning and arch support to make your feet feel amazing for long periods of time!

Get the SAS Cozy sandals with free shipping for $164, available from Zappos!

Aravon Medici Sandal

These shoes prove that you don’t need to give up heels for good — even with back or foot pain!

People who deal with pain don’t have to give up wearing heels — the key is finding the right pair! The height of the heel on these sandals combined with the curved sole can give your feet the comfort they crave.

Get the Aravon Medici Sandal with free shipping for $125, available from Zappos!

Rockport Cobb Hill Women’s Ramona-CH Flat Sandal

These shoes are the perfect marriage between a sporty vibe with a stylish aesthetic.

The intricate strap design on these sandals is combined with a sporty arch-support sole to create a comfortable and stylish hybrid shoe!

Get the Rockport Cobb Hill Women’s Ramona-CH Flat Sandal for prices starting at $48, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

FitFlop Lulu™

The ultimate pair of sandals to wear if you want to disguise the fact that you’re wearing orthopedic shoes.

No one will know that you’re wearing a pair of orthopedic-style shoes when you wear these platform flip flops! We love the curve at the front of the toe that supports your feet movement, plus the cushiony rubber sole.

Get the FitFlop Lulu™ sandals with free shipping for $80, available from Zappos!

MEGNYA Women’s Comfortable Walking Sandals

These are the best lightweight sandals to provide comfort in the long haul!

These might be one of the lightest sandals that you’ll ever own! Their next-to-nothing weight can relieve stress from the feet, and their sole is curved to fit your tootsies perfectly.

Get the MEGNYA Women’s Comfortable Walking Sandals with Arch Support for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

