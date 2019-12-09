Shine Like a Star in This Amazing Velvet Jumpsuit — Now on Sale!





Are you getting flooded with holiday party invitations? We’re guessing that a lot of Us are filling up our social calendars very quickly and have tons of functions to attend before the year comes to an end. While these parties are definitely always a blast, finding outfits for all of them can be unnecessarily stressful!

The holiday season itself already has a lot of stress that comes with it — and here at Shop With Us we want to make your life as stress-free as humanly possible. We’ve been on the lookout for great garments that we know will be surefire hits at your office or family holiday party — and this velvet jumpsuit is 100% a winner!

Get the Ali & Jay Samantha Velvet Jumpsuit (originally $170) on sale for just $120, available at Anthropologie!

We’re practically drooling over this stunning velvet jumpsuit from Anthropologie, and it’s the perfect all-in-one outfit to wear this holiday season! Jumpsuits are a girl’s best friend because we don’t have to put a lot of thought into our look — and this number is a true knockout. We can’t wait to don it for our family holiday dinner or out on the town for New Year’s Eve!

This velvet jumpsuit has a sleek finish, which gives it some sheen that’s incredibly appropriate for the holidays. It has a tapered fit and is outfitted with slightly billowy lantern sleeves, as well as flattering wide-leg pant legs. It’s a style and design that can look fantastic on practically any figure!

Get the Ali & Jay Samantha Velvet Jumpsuit (originally $170) on sale for just $120, available at Anthropologie!

The velvet material has a unique piping to it that gives it a texturized look. It has a V-neckline and cinches at the waist with a belt that matches the overall garment. This jumpsuit designed in a pull-on style which makes getting ready a breeze, and we can already tell that we will feel comfortable and confident all night long in this jumpsuit.

You can team this jumpsuit with a pair of flat loafers or ballet flats for a more business-casual holiday look — or dress it up with some strappy heels and statement earrings for a fancier affair. It’s no small surprise to hear that shoppers are “in love with this jumpsuit” and that it’s one of their “favorite purchases in a long time.” Anthropologie shoppers are obsessed with this jumpsuit — and we’re sure that you will be too!

See it: Get the Ali & Jay Samantha Velvet Jumpsuit (originally $170) on sale for just $120, available at Anthropologie!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out all of the fashion that’s available from Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale here!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!