Here’s How to Pull Off the Elevated Cargo Pants Trend for Fall

There was a long while when even the thought of cargo pants made Us want to run away screaming. They were the antithesis of fashion! Those baggy, khaki monstrosities with more pockets than anyone could ever use — just no.

Little did we know what the future held in store. To be clear, we are still against those ugly cargo pants you typically think of when you envision the style, but there are other options out there that are actually… nice! Like, really nice! Even chic and elegant! We know everyone will understand how we changed our minds when they see these cargo pants from Amazon.

Get the Allegra K Satin Cargo Jogger Pants for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Seriously, these pants are actually beautiful. They’re made of a silky satin material, not only elevating the aesthetic to the extreme but delivering a more comfortable feel as well. We’re already leaning toward these over our most-worn jeans. You also get a high-rise, stretchy waistband for a flattering fit, featuring a drawstring with tassels at the end. We really appreciate these small details!

These pants have a semi-loose fit, grazing the body, but they taper at the ankle in a jogger style, pulling things together to further upgrade the traditionally ultra-casual cargo pant design. You still get those instantly recognizable flap pockets the sides of the legs, but don’t worry — It’s just the two!

See how these cargo pants are so different than the ones we’ve always hated? They come in 13 colors too as opposed to just a khaki (though that is one of the options)! You could do a dark green or grey, or brighten things up with a hot pink or orange.

So, how do you perfect your outfit? With basically anything! A fitted crop top and lug-sole booties, a sleek turtleneck and heels, a partly tucked-in crew neck and platform sneakers, a bodysuit with clogs…any and all of these will have you feeling ultra-stylish and very on trend for fall. And that will be just the beginning!

