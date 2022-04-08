Your Favorite New Spring Jacket Proves Why Corduroy Is the Cutest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you considered a corduroy jacket for spring? We know denim is a popular choice, and windbreakers and rain jackets certainly come in handy, but if you can make room in your closet and free up one more hanger, we think you’ll be thrilled with this corduroy find from Amazon.

Corduroy is inherently cute, has a nice, lightweight warmth to it and is soft and comfortable. It will elevate your outfits in a street-chic way, especially when it takes the form of this cropped cutie. Keep reading to hear more about why this jacket is one of our favorite spring finds — one that will be perfect for fall too!

Get the Arssm Cropped Corduroy Jacket With Pockets for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This corduroy jacket is a little cropped, hitting right around the hips, and it has a button-up front, so you can totally wear it as a top, buttoned all the way up, shacket style. There are also buttons at the cuffs of the long sleeves, as well as on the flaps of the large pockets on the chest!

This jacket has a spread collar and ever so slightly dropped shoulder seams, plus a tiny bit of a boxy fit, keeping it roomy enough for layering underneath. It also comes in five colors! Go for a neutral beige or darken things a bit with the khaki version. For cooler tones, check out the grey and dusty blue shades. Of course, we expect most people will love the black version as well!

This jacket, which we’re thrilled to see is under $30, is bound to become a go-to piece for you. Wearing a tank and ripped jeans? Wear this jacket on top. Wearing a cute mini dress and platform sandals? Wear this jacket on top. Wearing a floral romper and chunky sneakers? Wear this jacket on top. Wearing a slip dress and flats? We think you know where we’re going with this.

So, what do you think? We know we never want to see another spring day, summer night or fall morning without a corduroy jacket in our lives. Good thing this one ships so quickly on Prime!

