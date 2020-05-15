These Face Coverings Are a Stylish Alternative to the Standard Black Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all aware that there’s a great deal of uncertainty in the world right now, and stress and anxiety are heightened as a result. Many of Us are working remotely and hunkering down, avoiding the outdoors as much as possible. While in public doing essential errands, the rules from the CDC have been clearly outlined: Stay at least six feet apart from others, and wear a face covering at all times (especially in instances when social distancing is not possible).

While they have been in effect for weeks now, these guidelines may still be an adjustment for some — specifically the mask aspect. Many have complaints about the breathability, scent and even the aesthetic of non-medical face coverings on the market. That’s why we’re suggesting you add some personal flair into the mix. Instead of opting for a standard black mask, why not go for one of these colorful picks? The different patterns and prints may not improve the gloomiest of circumstances, but the positive vibes certainly can’t hurt.

Get the Sox Trot Reusable Double Layer Face Mask with free shipping for just $19, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 19, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This face covering from Sox Trot offers a whopping 37 different patterns and prints. This mask resembles a classic bandana more than anything else, but despite its DIY appearance, it’s a fully functional find to have on hand. Each mask ties in the back, and has a shape that’s designed to effectively cover your nose and mouth area. Considering that masks are the new normal, it’s important to have a variety in your home.

This mask comes in tie-dye hues, floral prints, trendy gingham patterns and even a red, white and blue option that’s perfect for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Even if you’re just relaxing at home, there’s no reason you can’t get a little festive with your family or roommates. Your personal style may have taken a backseat lately — so have a little fun with the selection and flex your fashionable side! A face mask, above all, is a protective layer — but there’s no reason it can’t be cute!

