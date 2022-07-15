The Ultimate Casual T-Shirt Dress Is Less Than $15 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that Prime Day is considered to be the sale to end all sales in the summer, and we’re bummed that it’s over — but Amazon doesn’t stop the deals from rolling in! Every day, there are flash sales on plenty of items, so we wanted to bring you our favorites of the moment. Your post-Prime Day score is here!

One of the best steals is on this staple T-shirt dress from ANRILITA. Right now, it’s 55% off and costs less than $15! It’s simple, but these are the styles we love having on hand to upgrade your aesthetic.

Get the ANRILITA Summer Short Sleeve Dress (originally $31) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Though it’s fairly basic, this dress packs a punch to elevate its look. It has a bit of shape to it, so it’s not boxy — in fact, it’s figure-flattering regardless of your body type. The sleeves also have a slightly tighter fit, though they’re still flowy. These details make it feel ultra-feminine, which we adore!

The dress also has two adorable pockets stitched on the front, which we can all appreciate. They may not be the most functional, but you can surely stash a lip gloss or credit card with ease.

Get the ANRILITA Summer Short Sleeve Dress (originally $31) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers love the fit of this dress and how stretchy the material is. This “perfect summer dress” is so good, some reviewers even came back to pick up more! It’s currently available in a few solid shades and fun prints, including a blue tie-dye that might be our absolute favorite. The limit does not exist when it comes owning dresses like this one, and at this sale price, we may be stocking up on a few shades as well!

