Live Your Full Ariana Grande Fantasy in This Under-$50 Sweatshirt Dress

Pop icon Ariana Grande has been a force in the style scene for quite some time now. She’s helped popularize numerous trends over the years, including her signature look of wearing a sweatshirt as a dress. The singer has paired this casual garment with over-the-knee boots on numerous occasions (including the now-infamous paparazzi shot with Pete Davidson), and we seriously love how she rocks the ‘fit!

The 26-year-old proves there are plenty of opportunities to make a statement in this look, and you can channel it with the help of this sweatshirt dress that we found on Amazon!

Get The Drop Women’s Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress for just $40, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This piece from The Drop is an incredible garment that’s beyond comfortable, but gives Us the streetwear vibes we want on a casual day out. It’s made from a super soft cotton-blend material that’s easy to wear all day long. Though its style is definitely sporty, you can easily accessorize this elongated sweatshirt to fit your particular style. It has a simple enough design to make it extremely versatile, which is always a win!

You can quickly throw on a pair of sneakers with this dress for a casual vibe — or take a cue from Grande and put on some killer thigh-high boots to snag her full look. This sweatshirt dress will also look great with ankle booties or even some flip flops in the summertime! It’s an ideal beach coverup for when the sun dies down and it gets a bit chillier out.

The sweatshirt dress comes in three different neutral colors — a light brown, a standard black and a light pink. All of them are solid picks, so you can’t go wrong with any of the options! To put it lightly, Amazon shoppers are obsessing over this garment. They love how comfortable it is while still looking seriously chic at the same time, and can’t stop raving about softness of the material. Whether you wear it to brunch or are just chilling out at home, this sweatshirt dress from The Drop is on track to becoming a staple in your wardrobe!

