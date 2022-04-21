This Elegant Work Blouse Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that Donna Summer song, “She Works Hard For the Money,” right? It’s a karaoke classic and our pump-up jam! Sometimes we even hear those motivational lyrics playing in our head as we’re grinding away at our job — another hour down, another shopping purchase earned. But now that many of Us have returned to the office, we have to set aside room in our budget for workwear. After all, sweats and PJs no longer cut it in a professional environment!

We believe that every work wardrobe should include a few essential skirts, slacks and blazers mixed with a variety of fun tops. Whether you’re going to a meeting in person or just showing up on Zoom, all anyone is really paying attention to is your #OOTD from the waist up. So why waste money on fancy pants when you could be investing in beautiful blouses and stylish shirts? We just found a long-sleeve printed top from Amazon that is perfect for any sophisticated setting. Plus, it’s only $25 but looks so much more expensive. Keep reading to shop this top-rated top!

Get the Unidear Women’s Long Sleeve Bow Tie Neck Blouse for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Elevate your workwear with the Unidear blouse. Even the print looks luxe — the chain pattern is an homage to iconic designer scarves. Made from a silky soft fabric, this lovely blouse is just as comfortable as it is chic.

Let’s give this blouse a quarterly work review, shall we? This top understood the assignment. The bow tie neck is giving vintage vibes, and the silhouette strikes the balance between form-fitting and flowy. Because let’s be real, who wants to wear a stiff shirt from 9 to 5?

One shopper called this shirt “soft, warm, comfortable and flattering.” Pretty sure those are our four favorite adjectives for describing clothing. Another customer said, “I really like this blouse. The fabric is soft and lightweight and the colors are vibrant.” The breathable material is ideal for warm weather! There are also eight colors to choose from, so you can upgrade your work rotation with different prints.

Can we talk about how flattering this blouse is? The top was made to be tucked into high-waisted pants or a pencil skirt! Such a power move. Just add some flats and a travel tote, and your work look is complete. This affordable Amazon find is a year-round closet staple! We know Donna Summer would surely approve.

