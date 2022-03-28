This Summer Sweater Will Steal the Show Everywhere You Go

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Missing sweater weather already? We get it. We definitely enjoy warmer weather and being able to hang out outside again, but sweaters are always magic for our wardrobe. We slip one on, we automatically feel chic — and comfier, of course. But we definitely don’t want to deal with that extra layer of warmth when the sun is beating down.

So how about a summery version instead? Yes, you’ve seen sweater tanks, but this pick is our obsession right now. It’s more breathable, and it’s so incredibly cute, it’s bound to have compliments coming at you left and right every single time you wear it!

Get the Angashion Striped Lightweight Hollow Out Sweater (originally $29) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This short-sleeve sweater is a crochet-style piece, so it has little perforations all throughout to let cool air flow in with ease. It’s very lightweight too, and the fun rainbow stripes make it unmistakably a warm weather essential!

This sweater has a crew neckline and will hit most people around the hips, so it’s a great length to be left loose or tucked into your shorts. We know many people might be wondering, “Okay, but is it see-through?” And the answer is, sure, a little. The busy pattern and overall design make sure it’s not sheer like mesh, but you’ll definitely want to wear some kind of layer underneath. Whether you want to go with just a bra or an undershirt/bodysuit is up to you!

This unique piece even comes in six different colorways, all featuring different rainbow-inspired designs. Beige and white keep things on the brighter side, but we love the pop of the colors on the black version. You could also go for one of the more hue-focused options: blue, green or orange!

One more thing we love about this summer sweater is that it’s versatile! It makes a perfect pair with denim shorts, but it could also be so cute layered on top of a fitted tank dress or tucked into a pleated tennis skirt. We’re seriously in love with every outfit we can think of!

