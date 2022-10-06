The Cut of This Fitted Knit Top Is Beyond Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore wearing comfortable and loose sweaters in chilly weather, but some occasions call for a more fitted vibe. Maybe you’re stepping out to go bar hopping with friends or have a romantic knit planned for a more dressy ensemble. That’s when a sweater that hugs your curves but still feels just as cozy comes in clutch!

If you want to play up your bust in a seriously flattering way, we can’t think of a better knit to rock than this ribbed beauty from ANRABESS! The design is absolutely impeccable, and we’re convinced it deserves top billing in your fall lineup.

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Knit Top for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

The way this top is designed is beyond stunning! The standout feature is the sweetheart neckline, which is also squared off at the shoulders — highlighting the bust beautifully. If you look closely at how the sweater is stitched, you’ll notice it’s specifically streamlined to hug your figure and make you feel extra fabulous in the process. The rest of the top is fitted in the bodice and the majority of the sleeves, though toward the wrists, the sweater does flare out a bit to balance how form-fitting it is. That tiny touch is certainly appreciated!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Knit Top for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

With all of the oversized sweaters we already own, we’re keen on making room in our closet for tighter styles like this one. It comes in a slew of sleek shades, and we can already spot a few that deserve their moment. This knit is as stylish as it is comfortable, and there’s no doubt it will be a consistent favorite for any shopper. After all, the fit is fierce, the price is right and it’s totally timeless. Sounds like a solid investment to Us!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Women’s Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Knit Top for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!