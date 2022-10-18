Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Figuring out your beauty routine is a seemingly endless puzzle. We thought we picked out a 500-piece version, but it’s feeling more like 20,000 pieces lately, and we’re still having trouble envisioning the bigger picture. We know what we want it to look like, but nothing is quite fitting — and we’re wasting a lot of money trying to make it all come together.

It’s time to stop worrying about all of the tiny pieces though and look for those defining edges. Once you have those set, everything else will fall into place. For Us, that means your eyebrows and your eyelashes. If you have beautiful, natural growth and definition, you’ll basically be set. It will save time and space on your vanity too — goodbye, falsies and pencils!

Augustinus Bader, a truly iconic brand loved by Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber and countless other stars, just recently revealed its newest launch, and it’s a two-in-one, people! The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum is the ultimate beauty investment that’s bound to prove its incredible value within just one month of use!

This serum is formulated to create “lush lashes and full, face-defining brows” using real science and clean, irritant-free ingredients. Short lashes? Thinning brows? It’s time to address the source and focus on revitalizing your hair follicle function rather than gluing or drawing those missing pieces on. If you want to strengthen hairs, reduce shedding, speed up growth, lock in moisture and promote the production of keratin, this is the product for you!

This serum contains Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8®, or Trigger Factor Complex, plus key ingredients including red winter algae, biotin, roselle and safflower extracts and a hyaluronic acid complex. You may know hyaluronic acid as a great ingredient for skincare, but it’s incredible when it comes to hair too. Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Beth Goldstein, explained to Healthline that hyaluronic acid’s ability to absorb its weight in water can add major moisture to hair follicles: “This helps provide a smooth and less frizzy appearance.” Known to address both look and texture, you can see why H.A. is such a beneficial ingredient in a serum like this!

While this serum just launched, Augustinus Bader provided us with testing results to prove why this product should be at the top of every beauty lover’s shopping list. In a 12-week consumer perception study with 105 participants, 100% of people saw visible results in as little as four weeks. Every single person! Meanwhile, in a clinical trial, it was found that lashes were 75% more curled, lash thickness was increased by 40% and eyebrow thickness was increased by 55%. Lash length also saw a 34% increase, and both lashes and brows increased in hydration by a whopping 149%!

One of the best parts about this serum is that even though it’s two products in one, using it doesn’t have to be a whole procedure. You could be done in 10 seconds flat. Every day, start by cleansing and drying your face as usual. Before the rest of your routine, simply swipe the thin side of the serum brush over each lash line, like an eyeliner, and swipe the wide, flatter side over each eyebrow. All done! Now it’s time to watch the puzzle come together!

