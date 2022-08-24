Skip the Aloe! This Moisturizing Cream May Be the Best After-Sun Care Around

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When a sunburn unfortunately occurs, we always reach for any type of aloe product to help soothe and heal our skin. It’s essentially programmed in our brains that aloe equals sunburn relief, so we rarely branch out to explore other types of treatments.

But if there’s anything on the market that works better than aloe to make sunburns less red and painful faster, we’re totally on board! In fact, we found a moisturizing cream from Avène which contains no aloe, but it’s reportedly recommended by dermatologists as one of the best treatments you should use after spending too much time on the beach!

Get the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream for $42 at Avène!

You can replenish and restore the hydration your skin lost with the assistance of this super rich cream! Sun exposure is one of the external aggressors that can create dryness which leads to peeling skin, and this treatment aims to counteract this pesky problem. You can use it anywhere on the body, including the face, and it’s also safe for children. After-sun care for the whole family!

The main ingredients working here are a copper-zinc combo sulfate complex and C+ restore, the latter of which is trademarked by Avène. These two factors help with skin restoration and proper recovery, which is ideal if you’re suffering from a sunburn. Meanwhile, overarching ingredient used in every product from this particular brand is Avène thermal spring water, which is rich in different minerals that have anti-inflammatory properties and may heal your skin. There’s a reason why shoppers consistently flock to Avène for a myriad of skincare needs!

The soothing agents in this moisturizer not only make it great for sunburns, but for a slew of other reasons as well! If you deal with excessive redness or even more serious issues like eczema, this product may make your skin feel more at ease and less irritable. Shoppers claim they have been able to see massive changes in their complexions with the help of this cream, and one even dubbed it a “miracle.” It’s safe to say that countless reviewers are obsessed with this product, and we may be joining in on the cult following soon enough. Anyone with sensitive skin may benefit from testing this protective product— here’s to balance being restored, the Avène way!

