Find Out Why These Bestselling Tummy-Control Undies Are Seriously Comfy

Shapewear may not be the cutest form of undergarment out there, but it seriously comes in clutch when we’re wearing something slinky or want a little extra support! With shapewear, you can rock fitted fashion with more confidence — thanks to the extra smoothing certain pieces provide.

There are different types of shapewear, and you can decide which level of intensity you want to incorporate into your ensemble. There are full bodysuits that can cinch in every single part of your body, but if that seems far too extra, a pair of high-waisted underwear can do the trick! This set from Bali is one of the best tummy-control underwear options you can wear, and shoppers say they adore how they look and feel underneath clothing.

Get the Bali Women’s Shapewear Seamless Ultra Firm Control Brief for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Reviewers will be the first to tell you that these aren’t the most attractive underwear on the planet, but that’s not the point. You wear these panties when you want to streamline your figure, resulting in a slimmer appearance when you wear them under your outfit. They’re made from a soft spandex material that’s just thick enough to look completely seamless. The edges around the legs and on the waistband are designed to lay flat, so you don’t see them — even when your ‘fit is skintight!

Currently, you’ll receive two pairs of undies with each set, and they’re available in a variety of classic colors. Numerous reviewers say they have worn these after undergoing surgery or giving birth, when they felt they needed the added support — and the set has reportedly helped them tremendously! They’re also incredibly affordable, so you’re getting a great value for the quality. Savvy shoppers are thrilled with the comfort level, and say they would recommend this set to anyone looking to instantly boost their confidence in a pinch. We’re all about it!

