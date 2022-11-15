Cancel OK
The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

early Black Friday deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right now, you can get a head start on all the sales with some epic early deals from Walmart!

As much as we love the concept of Black Friday (we can’t resist a bargain!), the idea of waking up at the crack of dawn to score discounts just doesn’t appeal to Us. Instead, browse Walmart’s wide selection of major markdowns up to 80% off whenever you want!

We went through the site and narrowed down our favorite 17 deals, from designer handbags to diamond rings. Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift for a loved one or a shiny new toy for yourself, shop these steals now so you don’t have to splurge later!

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Top Zip Chain Tote 

Michael Kors tan bag
Walmart
Was $558On Sale: $110You Save 80%
See It!

Bergman Kelly Open Toe Slippers for Women 

rainbow slippers
Walmart
Was $30On Sale: $12You Save 60%
See It!

Double Halo Wedding Ring Set in 10K White Gold With a Twisted Band

diamond ring
Walmart

 

Was $1,956On Sale: $489You Save 75%
See It!

PAVILIA Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe

pink bathrobe
Walmart
Was $50On Sale: $31You Save 38%
See It!

Time and Tru Women’s and Plus Puffer Jacket

puffer jacket
Walmart
Was $25On Sale: $18You Save 28%
See It!

VONMAY Women’s Slippers 

grey slippers
Walmart
Was $33On Sale: $18You Save 45%
See It!

Michael Kors Pyper Adult Female Watch

Michael Kors rose gold watch
Walmart
Was $200On Sale: $113You Save 44%
See It!

Kate Spade New York Women’s Smile Tweed Small Crossbody

silver crossbody
Walmart
Was $258On Sale: $220You Save 15%
See It!

Heart N Crush Women’s Spacedye Cardigan

ombre cardigan
Walmart
Was $23On Sale: $16You Save 30%
See It!

Michael Kors Charlotte Ciara Large Top Zip Female Tote Handbag 

Michael Kors bag
Walmart
Was $448On Sale: $110You Save 75%
See It!

Gucci Unisex Rectangle Sunglasses

Gucci sunglasses
Walmart
Was $340On Sale: $161You Save 53%
See It!

Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas Khaki/Saddle 2

Coach tote
Walmart
Was $398On Sale: $163You Save 59%
See It!

Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Women’s Pile Bootie Slippers

bootie slippers
Walmart
Was $40On Sale: $19You Save 53%
See It!

Kate Spade New York Women’s Spade Flower Jacquard Market Medium Tote

Kate Spade tote bag
Walmart
Was $258On Sale: $220You Save 15%
See It!

Vera Bradley Women’s Recycled Cotton Utility Backpack

Vera Bradley pink backpack
Walmart
Was $95On Sale: $67You Save 29%
See It!

Kate Spade New York Starring Star Ear Crawlers

Kate Spade star earrings
Walmart
Was $58On Sale: $24You Save 59%
See It!

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Crossbody

Michael Kors crossbody
Walmart
Was $348On Sale: $94You Save 73%
See It!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

