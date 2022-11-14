21 of the Best Nordstrom Gifts for Every Person on Your List

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to get serious about holiday shopping. Does the mere thought of it stress you out? We’re here to help. We can’t take all of the credit though — Nordstrom makes holiday gift shopping incredibly easy. We love that free shipping makes it so convenient and cost-effective to shop online too!

Nordstrom has a practically endless amount of incredible gift offerings for the holidays and beyond, but we’re going to help narrow the options down for you. Below, we’ve linked to 21 of the most popular, most gift-worthy products of 2022 — whether you’re shopping for her, him or anyone in between!

Gifts for Her

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Perfectly packaged for the season, this Kiehl’s Merry Masking Trio Set is an adorable and excellent pick for anyone into skincare or spa nights!

2. We Also Love: Jewelry is always a lovely gift — especially when it’s designer. This Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace will feel extra special!

3. We Can’t Forget: Any makeup lover will be more than thrilled to unwrap this NARS Shine On Dolce Vita Set, featuring three lip essentials!

4. Hair Heroes: Pretty scrunchies that are actually gentle on your hair? We’re in — especially when they come packaged like an ornament like this slip Medusa Nights scrunchie set!

5. Pure Comfort: An amazing pick for winter, these UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers will always be winners for holiday gifting!

6. Oh My Froth: Know someone who loves a good latte? Gift them this cute and beverage-elevating Blume Electric Milk Frother!

7. 12 Days of Joy: What’s better than one day of gifts? 12 days of gifts! That’s what you get with this Apotheke 12-Day Advent Calendar Candle Set!

Gifts for Him

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Shopping for a beer lover? This Brooklyn Brew Shop ‘Everyday IPA’ One Gallon Beer Making Kit is an unbeatable gift. It’s reusable too!

9. We Also Love: How about some high-quality underwear under the tree? These silky, stretchy Tommy John Second Skin 8-Inch Boxer Briefs have numerous design options!

10. We Can’t Forget: If a guy you know wants to take better care of himself but isn’t sure where to start, make it easy for him with this Jack Black Triple Play Face, Body & Hair Set!

11. Cozy Dreams: These Cotton Poplin Pajamas are great because they have long sleeves and pants for winter but still keep things breathable!

12. It’s in the Bag: This camo The North Face Berkeley Field Bag is for sure one of our favorite finds this year. An excellent pick for a hiker, a commuter, a concert lover or simply a stylish guy!

13. Feeling Spicy: Know someone who’s a connoisseur in the kitchen? Grab them this Spiceology Set of 4 OG Spice Blends to level up their favorite dishes!

14. It’s Lit: If you’re looking to spend a little more money on a bigger gift, definitely check out this highly-rated Solo Stove Bonfire Pit & Stand. S’mores night, anyone?

Gifts for Anyone

15. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re shopping for someone who loves to host dinner parties, this Brightland Set of 4 Mini Essentials will light up their day. So cute — and so tasty!

16. We Also Love: Game night! Level up the fun with the chaos of this UNO Triple Play Card Game!

17. We Can’t Forget: It’s hard to go wrong with desserts, especially when they’re packaged as prettily as this Neuhaus Holiday Assorted 20-Piece Chocolates Star Box!

18. Signature Scent: This Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette has been everywhere lately. It’s an amazing unisex pick that will almost definitely become your giftee’s signature winter scent!

19. Craving Comfort: Not only is this UnHide Li’l Marsh Medium Plush Blanket so warm and fluffy, but it’s made of polyester, so anyone who’s vegan or has any animal allergies can still enjoy it!

20. A Deep Clean: This exciting little appliance is the SOAQ Ultrasonic Cleaner. It can help clean jewelry, night guards, pacifiers and more without any harsh chemicals!

21. Puzzled: How awesome is this Galison Louise Cunningham Merry & Bright 12 Days of Christmas Advent Puzzle Calendar? It comes with 12 80-piece puzzles featuring beautiful seasonal images!

Looking for something else? Explore all holiday gifts at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorites below:

