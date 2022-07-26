Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anxiety or insomnia keeping you up at night? Same. Sometimes we just can’t fall asleep, no matter how hard we try. We’ve tried all the tricks — counting sheep, meditating, deep breathing — but nothing seems to work. It’s a nightly struggle that depletes our energy, messes with our mood and throws everything off.

So, what’s the solution? Many experts recommend the therapeutic technique of grounding. According to Healthline, “There have been measured positive effects of using grounding to enhance the depth and length of sleep, reduce pain, and reduce stress.” In addition to connecting with the earth directly, grounding mats are an alternative method that can help you fall asleep faster and sleep soundly. Bye-bye, morning fatigue! Hello, beauty sleep!

After researching the best grounding mats on the market, we rounded up five top-rated choices that will help you get a good night’s sleep. Say calm and shop these grounding mats below!

This Grounding Mat Set

This set includes a grounding mat, a safety adaptor, an outlet, a cord and a copy of the book Earthing. One reviewer declared that this product is the “best non-invasive, natural remedy on [the] market for sleep loss and pain relief!”

Get the Earthing Grounding Mat for just $70 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Vegan Leather Grounding Mat

Stay grounded with this versatile grounding mat, made with vegan leather and rubber. You can stand on it, sit on it or even place it on your desk during work. One shopper called this mat a “must-have!”

Get the Hooga Grounding Mat for Improved Sleep for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Silver Metal Grounding Mat

Plug this silver metal grounding mat into an outlet to transfer the Earth’s energy while you lay down. A biomagnetic therapist reported, “I now sleep more soundly and it’s helping with inflammation so I am not so achy when I wake up in the a.m.”

Get the EMF Protection Therapy Grounding Mat for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Grounding Yoga Mat

For times when you can’t plant your feet in the grass but still want to feel connected to the Earth, try this grounding mat. It’s large enough to serve as a yoga mat or sleep mat.

Get the Cova Grounding Mat for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Large Grounding Mat

Looking for a grounding mat that will fit a full-size bed? Featuring an elastic strap to stay put on your mattress and vent holes for breathable bare skin contact, this large grounding mat can cover your whole bed.

Get the NeatEarthing Grounding Mat for just $76 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

