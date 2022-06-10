17 Complementary Summer Dresses for Short Torsos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a short torso, you may be looking for clothing that can help balance things out. We all want long legs, but we want to look proportionate at the same time!

When it comes to summer dresses, we have three types we think are completely complementary for people with short torsos. First is a drop-waist style, which can visually elongate your torso, creating the illusion of a lower waistline. Second is a shift dress, which is loose-fitting throughout so you can’t see where you torso ends. Third is a V-neck style, which can have an elongating effect up at the neckline. See and shop some of our favorite examples below!

Drop-Waist Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This 100% cotton The Drop dress is a personal favorite we love to wear for an extra-easy, always-stylish outfit!

2. We Also Love: This three-quarter-sleeve Zeagoo mini dress is so cute with its ruffled hem. The Blue Green colorway is so nice for summer!

3. We Can’t Forget: This crisp, lightweight Nordstrom dress is perfect for farmers’ markets, picnics, brunches and beyond!

4. Fabulous Florals: This BB Dakota mini dress, available at Walmart, is the prettiest pink with a dainty white floral print and adorable little buttons!

5. Cheers for Tiers: This NIC+ZOE dress from Target has a few tiers, but they start low, perfectly complementing a shorter torso and making it appear longer!

6. Bell-Sleeved Beauty: This gauzey The Drop dress is the ultimate “chill girl” dress for summer. The bell sleeves just level it up that much more!

Shift Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re in love with the bold print and relaxed fit of this Cupshe shirt dress. It works nicely as a cover-up but can totally be worn on non-beach days too!

8. We Also Love: This spaghetti strap A New Day midi dress from Target is made of a breezy linen blend and comes in the prettiest colors and prints!

9. We Can’t Forget: If you need something for a wedding or another evening event, this chiffon Grace Karin dress will have you looking and feeling beautiful!

10. Ruffled Up: The ruffle cap sleeves on this Romwe mini dress are just so charming. We know this one will draw in so many compliments!

11. Paisley, Please: The tie strings at the collar simply elevate this paisley-print Sandra Darren dress from Target. And we just adore the shapes of purple!

V-Neck Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This deep-V ANRABESS maxi dress is so pretty, whether you’re wearing it for a dinner date or a daytime hang!

13. We Also Love: This long-sleeve Cosonsen skater dress has a wrap-style look too, which earns it extra points. Wrap styles look good on everybody!

14. We Can’t Forget: This Universal Thread dress is simple in the best way. It’s so versatile and can be worn alone or with different layers on top (or underneath). Grab it at Target!

15. Palm Print: The plunging yet structured V of this multicolor Floerns dress is going to have you feeling so confident!

16. Totally Angelic: This Free People dress from Zappos is so flowy and drapey, we think it’s absolutely ethereal!

17. Lovely Lace: This lace-accented Dokotoo dress is a total win for all of the boho babes out there!

