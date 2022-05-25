Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know the euphoric feeling of taking off your bra after a long day? Pure bliss. Well, what if you could experience that sensation all the time? Sounds pretty magical, doesn’t it? We just found the no. 1 bestselling adhesive bra on Amazon that allows you to feel that freedom 24/7. Ditch your underwire and say bye-bye to your strapless that always slips down. This sticky bra gives you the support you need with the comfort you crave.

Summer style is all about breezy, barely-there fabric and sleeveless silhouettes. Showing off our sunkissed skin is simple, but finding a bra to match our plunging necklines is the real challenge. That’s the beauty of this adhesive bra! The deep V-shaped design conceals the bra while giving your cleavage a boost. Finally a bra that was made for backless tops and dresses! Paradise found with this sticky solution from Amazon.

Get the Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra for Backless Dress with Nipple Covers for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

If there were a lingerie draft, this Niidor Adhesive Bra would be our top pick. With over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s a fan-favorite! Available in a variety of neutral shades and cup sizes A-F, this sticky bra suits many different body types and skin tones. There’s also multiple ways to wear this brilliant bra — both cups connected with the strong clip as a strapless push-up or separately with extra low-cut necklines.

Made from a Spandex blend with 100% silicone material, this comfy bra sticks to your chest without causing any discomfort. Plus, this undergarment is reusable so you can wear it over and over again! Each order also comes with a pair of nipple pasties, which are useful for sheer tops or tricky cuts. I’ve been obsessed with sticky bras for years — they’re lightweight, functional and affordable. Once you try this adhesive bra, you’ll never go back!

This adhesive bra is a hit with Amazon shoppers! Just check out these rave reviews:

“Life-changing! And works with big breasts.” Another customer gushed, “Amazing bras! A must-have for party dress and summer!”

“I HATED sticky bras until I found this one. It’s so sticky and stays in place. I wore it in the sun at a grad party alllll day and it never moved. I forgot I had it on.”

“The best of all the stick-on bras. Very happy with this purchase and I can tell the adhesive is going to last very long because it so sticky from the moment you put it on, it’s not going to come off.”

Stick with this sticky bra for all of your summer OOTDs! Amazon is always the answer.

