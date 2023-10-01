Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a lot of trends that come and go from season to season. And quite frankly, I’m relieved I skipped some of these passing fads! The return of low-rise jeans? No, thank you — I’ll be over here with my high-waisted pants. Tiny sunglasses? Oversized for Us, please! But there’s one current trend I recently hopped on without any regrets: puffer vests.

You may be asking yourself, why would I need this sleeveless jacket? I had the same thought — that is, until I finally gave in and bought one for myself. Now it’s my everyday essential for transitional weather! If you want to give this trend a try, score the no. 1 bestselling activewear vest on Amazon on sale now!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid-Weight Puffer Vest for just $39 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Since autumn just arrived, it’s way too early to debut winter coats! But sweater weather is starting to kick in, so you’ll want some sort of outerwear to keep you warm on a chilly day. That’s why this Amazon Essentials Puffer Vest is the perfect layering piece! Lightweight yet lined, this insulated vest will thrive in brisk fall temperatures. It’s also water-resistant in case it rains or snows! Available in 17 different colors and sizes X-Small to XX-Large.

Featuring front zipper closure, side pockets and a stand collar, this sporty staple is functional and fashionable. Puffer vests are the new must-have athletic accessory, replacing belt bags as a hands-free solution when you’re on the go. I’ve been wearing my puffer vest on walks around the neighborhood and while running errands, storing my wallet, keys and phone in the pockets. It’s so nice not to have to bring a bag everywhere!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid-Weight Puffer Vest for just $39 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Some trendy puffer vests are way too cropped, cutting off our torso and exposing our stomach. But this style hits around your hips and sculpts your shape. We recommend teaming this vest with leggings and a long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt for an easy OOTD. Just add a baseball cap and sneakers, and you’ve got yourself a street style slay!

Score this popular puffer vest on sale at Amazon now!

See it! Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid-Weight Puffer Vest for just $39 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Amazon Essentials here and explore more vests here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 of the Best Relaxed Leather and Faux-Leather Jackets for Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This fall, leather (and, of course, faux leather) is the name of the game when it comes to high jacket fashion! We’ve seen the look on stylish celebs like Hailey Bieber, as well as on Fashion Week runways. […]

Related: This Puffer Jacket Is the Perfect Transitional Piece for Fall — Snag It on Sale! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feels like fall! The air is crisp, the breeze is brisk and the pumpkins are ripe for picking. We love fall fashion just as much as the next basic witch, but it’s hard to dress the part in […]

Related: This Light-Yet-Warm Hoodie Is the Ideal Jacket for Early Fall Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Fall is just the best, a Goldilocks-style season where it’s not too hot, not too cold; where the most perfect days deliver sunny weather and blue skies without blistering temperatures […]