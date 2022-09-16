Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer sales? Been there, done that. It’s time to look ahead to the future with a fresh Fall Sale at Brentwood Home! From now until October 4, take 40% off sustainable seat cushions and lumbar pillows, 30% off select bedding, 15% off yoga cushions and 10% off a play couch sofa for kids.

Plus, you can even save $150 on premium mattresses! Use code: CYPRESS for $100 off the Cypress Affordable Memory Foam Mattress and code: SNOOZE for $150 off Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Hybrid Latex Mattresses. To quote The Godfather (and also You’ve Got Mail), “Go to the mattresses!”

Give your home a glow-up for fall with these major markdowns on comfortable home goods from Brentwood Home. We’ve picked out some of our favorite products below, from cushions to couches. Sit back, relax and don’t miss these seasonal deals!

This Bestselling Mattress

Get your best beauty sleep on this no. 1 bestselling luxury hybrid mattress. Designed with nine layers of comfort, organic wool and cotton and cooling gel, this medium-soft mattress will give you a good night’s sleep — guaranteed.

See It!

Get the Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress for just $1,119 (originally $1,269) with code SNOOZE at Brentwood Home!

This Yoga Cushion

Another bestseller from Brentwood Home, this yoga cushion will help you maintain even more balance during your meditation practice. Find your zine during extended periods of comfortable sitting.

See It!

Get the Crystal Cove Oval Meditation Yoga Cushion for just $68 (originally $79) at Brentwood Home!

This Lumbar Pillow

Give your back a break with this contouring lumbar pillow! Made with recycled and natural materials, including charcoal-infused memory foam, this ergonomic cushion helps relieve lower and mid-back pain. Perfect for a long work day in your office!

See It!

Get the Lumbar Pillow for just $33 (originally $54) at Brentwood Home!

This Kids’ Play Couch

A sustainable sofa? Sign Us up! Crafted with environmentally-friendly BioFoam, this play couch is the perfect convertible piece for children. Awarded the 2021 Best Tested Product by Good Housekeeping, this popular couch can turn into a chair, fort, mat or tunnel. Let your imagination run wild!

See It!

Get the Play Couch Sofa for Kids for just $315 (originally $349) at Brentwood Home!

This Yoga Bundle

Step up your yoga game with this convenient bundle from Brentwood Home! Each set features a meditation cushion, yoga bolster and Pranayama cushion for an enhanced yoga practice.

See It!

Get the Crystal Cove Yoga Cushion Set for just $199 (originally $247) at Brentwood Home!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your home? Check out more picks below:

