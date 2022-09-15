11 Charming Dresses to Wear as a Bridal Shower Guest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Invited to a bridal shower and have no idea what to wear? Maybe you even have multiple on the calendar! Don’t fret — you’re in the right place for bridal shower guest dress ideas (and shopping links)! There are plenty of lists out there for actual bridal attire, but when you’re a guest, it can be harder to figure out what’s appropriate — and where to shop.

Whether your next bridal shower is at a cute restaurant, someone’s home or even outside at a park, we have bridal shower guest dress ideas ready for you — and we made sure to cover different price points so everyone can shop within their budget!

What to Consider When Buying a Dress as a Bridal Shower Guest

The number one most important rule? Don’t wear white! We can’t tell you how many guests we’ve seen show up to a bridal shower or rehearsal dinner wearing a white dress. It’s best never to risk wearing white to a wedding-related event that isn’t your own!

Here are a few more things we took into account when curating our list:

Finding something a little fancy, but never formal — no floor-length gowns!

Searching for dresses that can be worn for other outings as well — no one-and-done types of pieces

Picking out dresses to suit different seasons and venues

Not picking something too bold or attention-grabbing — you don’t want to steal the focus

Searching for styles starting under $25 — this doesn’t have to be an investment!

Ready to see our picks? We have dresses from your favorite shopping destinations, like Amazon and Target, as well as picks from more sites with more focus on special occasions, like Lulus and Nordstrom. Shop below!

11 Bridal Shower Guest Dresses for Your Next Event

Lulus Floral Dressed Up Midi Dress

Fabulous in Florals

With a mock neckline and a sheer overlay, this dress immediately drew Us in. And of course, floral prints always win. Florals are pretty but fun, making them just right for a bridal shower. This dress’ short sleeves and midi length are also perfect for going fancy but not overdoing it!

Pros:

Five color options

Inclusive size range: XXS-3X

Cons:

Some shoppers found they needed a different size after ordering

See it!

Available at: Lulus

WDIRARA Square-Neck Flounce Shirred Dress

Short and Sweet

This is such a lovely pick for a spring or summer bridal shower, indoors or outdoors. Don’t count it out for fall though! Swap out your heeled sandals for heeled booties and slip on some tights to stay warm. This dress would also be adorable with a denim jacket for a more casual shower!

Pros:

Smocked bodice is stretchy and comfortable

Great reviews

Cons:

May need a slip underneath

See it!

Available at: Amazon

A New Day Spaghetti Strap Smocked Dress

Yes, It Has Pockets

The lightweight midi dress is roomy, airy and impossibly cute! We love that it has adjustable spaghetti straps so you can customize your fit — and who wouldn’t be excited about the on-seam pockets? Try it with mules for a bridal shower and with platform sneakers and a crossbody for everyday life!

Pros:

Reviewers receive “so many compliments” when they wear theirs

Excellent for anyone who tends to overheat easily

Cons:

May be harder to style for fall and winter bridal showers

See it!

Available at: Target

Julia Jordan Rib Tie Waist Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

Cold Weather Elegance

Going to a late fall or a winter bridal shower? If the temperature is dipping below 50 degrees — or even below freezing — we definitely recommend reaching for a sweater dress. This dress has a warm, cozy, wide-rib knit, but an elegant, flattering silhouette with a tie at the waist!

Pros:

Figure-skimming but not tight

Lined

Cons:

Over $100

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Lulus Parkside Half-Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress

Marvelous in Mauve

This half-sleeve dress is so nice for a bridal shower. Its purple, black and white abstract print looks floral from some angles and like a leopard print from others — two of our favorites. This print is beautiful on its mauve, plissé chiffon backdrop. And those little buttons? Love!

Pros:

Sleeves have elasticized cuffs

One reviewer who specifically bought it for a bridal shower rated it five stars!

Cons:

Only one color option

See it!

Available at: Lulus

KIRUNDO Starlight Short-Sleeve Mini Dress

Our Most Affordable Pick

The subtle star print on this tiered mini dress adds just the right amount of unique charm to make this dress stand out while still being totally appropriate for a bridal shower guest. The ruffly, sheer short sleeves are also a total dream!

Pros:

On sale for under $25

Thousands of reviews

Cons:

Size range is only S-XL

See it!

Available at: Amazon

Vero Moda Essi Polka Dot Satin Faux Wrap Dress

On the Dot

You can’t go wrong with polka dots! They’re timeless — and in this stunning, burnt caramel and black colorway? We can’t get enough. The wrap-inspired silhouette and ruching at the skirt make this retro-inspired dress unbelievably flattering!

Pros:

Made with 100% sustainable, recycled satin

Machine-washable

Under $60

Cons:

No reviews

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress

For the On-Trend Fashionista

If you’re fully on top of the fashion game, you already know about Hill House Home’s famous Nap Dresses. They can be dressed up or down — and they’re actually perfect for occasions like bridal showers. This one is beautifully suited for nice restaurants but airy enough for outdoor parties!

Pros:

Many color and pattern options

Made of 100% BCI cotton

Cons:

Our priciest pick

See it!

Available at: Hill House Home

Universal Thread Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress

That’s a Wrap

Wrap dresses are practically guaranteed to be a good idea for any sort of occasion. This one has a midi hem and a relaxed fit, so it’s just the right amount of fancy for a bridal shower guest. One of our favorite parts? The waffle texture of the cotton!

Pros:

Functional side pockets

Three great color options for bridal showers

Cons:

May need to size down, so try to order early!

See it!

Available at: Target

Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Midi Dress

For Every Season

Keep it simple with this versatile Georgette dress from Amazon. Its silky-soft fabric and partially structured, partially flowy fit will quickly capture your heart. Try it with a cropped, knit cardigan or a sheer kimono-style layer instead!

Pros:

Nearly 20 color/pattern options

Machine washable

Cons:

Some sizes tend sell out often

See it!

Available at: Amazon

A New Day Puff Short-Sleeve Dress

One Dress, Two Ways

Is this dress advertised as reversible? No, but multiple reviewers have convinced Us that it’s just as cute worn backwards, with the tie in front, as it is the intended way. Two ways to wear this absolutely gorgeous floral print? We are so on board!

Pros:

Drapey fabric

Comes in three colors

Cons:

Sizes likely to sell out — keep checking back!

See it!

Available at: Target

Other Bridal Guest Dresses We Love

Not done shopping? Check out other wedding-related fashion recommendations below:

