11 Charming Dresses to Wear as a Bridal Shower Guest

Invited to a bridal shower and have no idea what to wear? Maybe you even have multiple on the calendar! Don’t fret — you’re in the right place for bridal shower guest dress ideas (and shopping links)! There are plenty of lists out there for actual bridal attire, but when you’re a guest, it can be harder to figure out what’s appropriate — and where to shop.
Whether your next bridal shower is at a cute restaurant, someone’s home or even outside at a park, we have bridal shower guest dress ideas ready for you — and we made sure to cover different price points so everyone can shop within their budget!
What to Consider When Buying a Dress as a Bridal Shower Guest
The number one most important rule? Don’t wear white! We can’t tell you how many guests we’ve seen show up to a bridal shower or rehearsal dinner wearing a white dress. It’s best never to risk wearing white to a wedding-related event that isn’t your own!
Here are a few more things we took into account when curating our list:
- Finding something a little fancy, but never formal — no floor-length gowns!
- Searching for dresses that can be worn for other outings as well — no one-and-done types of pieces
- Picking out dresses to suit different seasons and venues
- Not picking something too bold or attention-grabbing — you don’t want to steal the focus
- Searching for styles starting under $25 — this doesn’t have to be an investment!
Ready to see our picks? We have dresses from your favorite shopping destinations, like Amazon and Target, as well as picks from more sites with more focus on special occasions, like Lulus and Nordstrom. Shop below!
11 Bridal Shower Guest Dresses for Your Next Event
Lulus Floral Dressed Up Midi Dress
Fabulous in Florals
With a mock neckline and a sheer overlay, this dress immediately drew Us in. And of course, floral prints always win. Florals are pretty but fun, making them just right for a bridal shower. This dress’ short sleeves and midi length are also perfect for going fancy but not overdoing it!
Pros:
- Five color options
- Inclusive size range: XXS-3X
Cons:
- Some shoppers found they needed a different size after ordering
Available at: Lulus
WDIRARA Square-Neck Flounce Shirred Dress
Short and Sweet
This is such a lovely pick for a spring or summer bridal shower, indoors or outdoors. Don’t count it out for fall though! Swap out your heeled sandals for heeled booties and slip on some tights to stay warm. This dress would also be adorable with a denim jacket for a more casual shower!
Pros:
- Smocked bodice is stretchy and comfortable
- Great reviews
Cons:
- May need a slip underneath
Available at: Amazon
A New Day Spaghetti Strap Smocked Dress
Yes, It Has Pockets
The lightweight midi dress is roomy, airy and impossibly cute! We love that it has adjustable spaghetti straps so you can customize your fit — and who wouldn’t be excited about the on-seam pockets? Try it with mules for a bridal shower and with platform sneakers and a crossbody for everyday life!
Pros:
- Reviewers receive “so many compliments” when they wear theirs
- Excellent for anyone who tends to overheat easily
Cons:
- May be harder to style for fall and winter bridal showers
Available at: Target
Julia Jordan Rib Tie Waist Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress
Cold Weather Elegance
Going to a late fall or a winter bridal shower? If the temperature is dipping below 50 degrees — or even below freezing — we definitely recommend reaching for a sweater dress. This dress has a warm, cozy, wide-rib knit, but an elegant, flattering silhouette with a tie at the waist!
Pros:
- Figure-skimming but not tight
- Lined
Cons:
- Over $100
Available at: Nordstrom
Lulus Parkside Half-Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress
Marvelous in Mauve
This half-sleeve dress is so nice for a bridal shower. Its purple, black and white abstract print looks floral from some angles and like a leopard print from others — two of our favorites. This print is beautiful on its mauve, plissé chiffon backdrop. And those little buttons? Love!
Pros:
- Sleeves have elasticized cuffs
- One reviewer who specifically bought it for a bridal shower rated it five stars!
Cons:
- Only one color option
Available at: Lulus
KIRUNDO Starlight Short-Sleeve Mini Dress
Our Most Affordable Pick
The subtle star print on this tiered mini dress adds just the right amount of unique charm to make this dress stand out while still being totally appropriate for a bridal shower guest. The ruffly, sheer short sleeves are also a total dream!
Pros:
- On sale for under $25
- Thousands of reviews
Cons:
- Size range is only S-XL
Available at: Amazon
Vero Moda Essi Polka Dot Satin Faux Wrap Dress
On the Dot
You can’t go wrong with polka dots! They’re timeless — and in this stunning, burnt caramel and black colorway? We can’t get enough. The wrap-inspired silhouette and ruching at the skirt make this retro-inspired dress unbelievably flattering!
Pros:
- Made with 100% sustainable, recycled satin
- Machine-washable
- Under $60
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress
For the On-Trend Fashionista
If you’re fully on top of the fashion game, you already know about Hill House Home’s famous Nap Dresses. They can be dressed up or down — and they’re actually perfect for occasions like bridal showers. This one is beautifully suited for nice restaurants but airy enough for outdoor parties!
Pros:
- Many color and pattern options
- Made of 100% BCI cotton
Cons:
- Our priciest pick
Available at: Hill House Home
Universal Thread Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress
That’s a Wrap
Wrap dresses are practically guaranteed to be a good idea for any sort of occasion. This one has a midi hem and a relaxed fit, so it’s just the right amount of fancy for a bridal shower guest. One of our favorite parts? The waffle texture of the cotton!
Pros:
- Functional side pockets
- Three great color options for bridal showers
Cons:
- May need to size down, so try to order early!
Available at: Target
Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Midi Dress
For Every Season
Keep it simple with this versatile Georgette dress from Amazon. Its silky-soft fabric and partially structured, partially flowy fit will quickly capture your heart. Try it with a cropped, knit cardigan or a sheer kimono-style layer instead!
Pros:
- Nearly 20 color/pattern options
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Some sizes tend sell out often
Available at: Amazon
A New Day Puff Short-Sleeve Dress
One Dress, Two Ways
Is this dress advertised as reversible? No, but multiple reviewers have convinced Us that it’s just as cute worn backwards, with the tie in front, as it is the intended way. Two ways to wear this absolutely gorgeous floral print? We are so on board!
Pros:
- Drapey fabric
- Comes in three colors
Cons:
- Sizes likely to sell out — keep checking back!
Available at: Target
