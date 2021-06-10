Brooke Shields’ Go-To Anti-Aging Brand Just Dropped a Brightening Sunscreen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If anyone knows how to look forever young, it’s Brooke Shields. The iconic actress is always a vision, and we’re eager to learn all of her skincare secrets!

It’s well-known that one of her go-to skincare brands for anti-aging is SkinCeuticals — she’s mentioned that she’s a major fan of their bestselling serums for fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re also looking to maintain a flawless complexion, one of the best things you can do to prevent wrinkles is to use a great SPF on the daily — which is why we were thrilled to learn that SkinCeuticals dropped a brand new moisturizer that can protect our skin this summer!

Get the Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 for $54, available from SkinCeuticals!

This sunscreen is equipped with SPF 30, which is effective in blocking the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, both of which are known to cause sunburns and, eventually, aging. This isn’t just your average sunscreen — it’s also backed with a slew of good-for-you ingredients that can make your skin appear absolutely radiant. It’s designed to keep your skin hydrated (which is incredibly important in the summertime), brighten up your complexion and even out your skin tone! If you have any type of discoloration, this sunscreen may help to correct that while protecting your skin from sun damage.

It’s crucial to note that this is specifically formulated for the face, neck and chest. While other sunscreens may provide protection, their formulas may be too greasy for these areas — causing clogged pores and breakouts. Luckily, this sunscreen has a perfectly lightweight feel that reviewers say “isn’t heavy on the skin” and is “residue-free.” No sticky situations here!

In addition to these health benefits, reviewers also love the natural glow this sunscreen provides. They claim that “the glow it casts on [their] skin is absolutely beautiful,” and that this holy grail item essentially combines a daily moisturizer and sun protection into one product. Beyond convenient! The same reviewer did mention that this sunscreen might be slightly too lightweight if you have incredibly dry skin, but for oily or combination complexions, it certainly gets the job done — and of course, you can easily use a more hydrating moisturizer underneath this sunscreen if necessary.

When it comes to protective products, the SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening sunscreen has officially earned a spot in our daily routine — and our beach bag!

