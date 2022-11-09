Buffy’s Black Friday Sale Starts Now! Save Up to 40% Off Bedding Until Christmas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re Team Buffy! And no, we’re not talking about the Vampire Slayer. Buffy is a home goods brand changing the game with super cozy bedding made from eco-friendly materials. If you’re searching for new bedtime staples that will help you get a good night’s sleep while also helping the environment, then look no further.

Right now, save up to 40% off with limited deals sitewide! We rounded up our seven top picks below, from award-winning comforters to heavenly soft pillows. The best part is, there’s a 100-day money-back guarantee. If your sleep is not improving with your Buffy bedding, the sustainable sleep company will refund you for your purchase.

Get ready for the ultimate beauty sleep with Buffy’s Black Friday Sale!

Cloud Comforter

Cloud nine! Crafted with recycled glass bottles, this fluffy Cloud Comforter is a Good Housekeeping 2022 Award winner.

Was $129 On Sale: $103 You Save 20% See It!

Wiggle Pillow

Perfect for pregnant mamas, this Wiggle Pillow provides wraparound support from your back to your belly. Sleep with this bendable pillow for the coziest cuddles!

Was $69 On Sale: $55 You Save 20% See It!

Breeze Comforter

This Breeze Comforter really is a breeze! An Architectural Digest 2022 CLEVER Award Winner, this light and airy comforter doesn’t retain heat.

Was $199 On Sale: $159 You Save 20% See It!

Cloud Pillow

Pick a pillow that satisfies your sleep needs! This supportive Cloud Pillow comes in soft, medium or firm options.

Was $55 On Sale: $44 You Save 20% See It!

Linen Duvet Cover

Featuring a chic lived-in look, this premium linen duvet cover is beautiful and breathable. Every day will feel like summer with this lightweight linen bedding.

Was $239 On Sale: $191 You Save 20% See It!

Breeze Sheet Set

Another Architectural Digest CLEVER 2022 Award Winner, this Breeze Sheet Set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Elevate your sleep experience with this top-rated set!

Was $199 On Sale: $159 You Save 20% See It!

Puffer Blanket

This puffer blanket feels as comfy and cozy as your favorite puffer coat! Made with recycled materials, this soft quilted blanket is ideal for any time of year.

Was $99 On Sale: $79 You Save 20% See It!

