Shoppers Say This $13 Moisturizer Fits Into Any Skincare Regimen

When we want to introduce a new product to our skincare routine, it can be a struggle. After all, we rarely know how a fresh addition will interact with the products we already use — there’s always some degree of risk. In fact, there’s no way to know for sure if trying a new serum or moisturizer will wind up irritating our skin until we test it out. But luckily, there are some treatments on the market that won’t leave Us full of regret for days to come!

Case in point: CeraVe’s PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion. This super light nighttime cream helps you retain moisture and provides a healthy-looking glow when you wake up in the morning, plus shoppers say the gentle formula is a welcome addition to any skincare regimen you’re already using. Obsessed!

Get the CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion (2 Pack) on sale for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

We noticed quite a few reviewers who noted that this specific moisturizer came recommended by their dermatologists, which is always a sign of a truly vetted product. The formula has a light consistency that almost looks like a gel, and delivers skin hydration that doesn’t feel greasy. Basically, you won’t be left with a complexion that’s awkwardly oily. If you suffer from excess oil or combination skin, this may be the nighttime treatment that finally balances you out!

The ingredient list includes hyaluronic acid, which delivers intense hydration, plus ceramides and niacinamide to maintain your skin’s strong outer layer and make it look completely radiant. This moisturizer is seriously popular, and the stock on the single bottle with over 37,000 glowing reviews is running low — but if you trust these amazing reviews as much as we do, there’s a two-pack option available. Did we mentions it ships fast with Prime? Either option is there for you to choose, but we’re putting our trust into savvy reviewers who are clearly experienced in the skincare space. When it comes to brands that work for nearly every shopper, CeraVe is often at the top of the list — and it’s easy to see why!

