This Comfy-Cute Loungewear Set Comes With a Matching Face Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always get excited when we see two-piece sets. Co-ord everything, baby! Seriously one of our favorite trends right now — and probably always. But what if we took it a step further? What if that two-piece set…were three pieces instead? Okay, now we’re really talking!

Introducing your new favorite top and jogger…and mask set! When we take our loungewear out of the house (which is, let’s be real, often), there’s one accessory we need, and that’s our face mask. So why not have one that matches our entire look? This three-piece set is a modern day fashion dream and we are so happy we found it!

Get the Color Alien Loungewear Set starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This set is made of 100% cotton, so it’s light, breathable and skin-friendly. It consists of a pull-on, long-sleeve top and pull-on pants with a drawstring waist and tapered ankles. Super easy. No zippers, no buttons, no hooks or clasps. Of course, we also have the face mask. It will perfectly match your set, but each one is a solid shade that can easily go with many other outfits as well!

This set has a comfy, loose fit, so if you’re between sizes and don’t want an especially baggy fit, we’d definitely say to size down. Your only other choice is which color you’ll go for. There are 13 currently available, so you can stick with classics like black and different shades of grey or go for a pop of color like red, teal or hot pink. Even more exciting is the size range, which goes from small to 3X!

Get the Color Alien Loungewear Set starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is the type of set you’ll certainly wear around the house while working from home, watching a movie or doing some gentle yoga, but you don’t have to stop there. First, it’s fantastic for napping or sleeping the whole night away. We can’t forget that. You can totally cute-ify it up even further though for when you go out. The tapered ankles really help elevate this otherwise loungey look. Try it with a pair of chunky sneakers and a sherpa jacket, or go even fancier with leather boots and a long peacoat or trench!

This is easily the type of set we’d buy for…just about everyone. Especially ourselves. It’s simple, it’s timeless and it’s pretty essential, we’d say. We’re going to have trouble picking just one (so maybe we won’t)!

Get the Color Alien Loungewear Set starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more lounge sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!