



Who actually enjoys working out? A handful of Us, if at all any? Certainly, we can’t be alone. Working out is a struggle. Just the thought of going to the gym is a struggle in itself. Sure, we’ll willingly spend hours scrolling through the same social media content, but attending a full 60-minute HIIT class? As if!

It’s not only the actual workout that makes it anything but appealing. It’s also partly due to the workout attire that’s always less than ideal. How many times have we fallen over mid-downward dog just so we can pull up our leggings? Or worried our waistband is digging into our tummies while doing crunches? Well, not anymore because these leggings have a feature so we’ll never be tugging or pulling again.

See it: Grab a pair of the Hue Wide Waistband Leggings for only $36, available at Nordstrom!

Unlike some leggings that fall down, have a super tight waist or become a loose disaster just as soon as we get comfortable in them, the Hue Wide Waistband Leggings are a suitable and stylish solution to all of those previous legging-related problems.

From the very start, we love how so many reviewers said these leggings were the most comfortable they own. It’s all because of the extra wide waistband that won’t budge. So many reviewers said this waist-smoothing feature was easy to wear, ultra comfortable and won’t cut into our midsections like some overly tight leggings do.

So many shoppers said they have a great stretch but aren’t see-through like most leggings thanks to how thick the fabric is. But almost every shopper said they’re lightweight when it comes to temperature and aren’t the type to make us break out in a sweat when we’re not working out. One shopper who owned these for years said they never overstretched or started to pill like some of our former favorite pairs have.

So how do these leggings manage to stretch with us, whether we’re running around after children or doing a tree pose in yoga class? These leggings also happen to feature Lycra Spandex. Now, for those unfamiliar with why this material is so great, prepare to be amazed!

This super-slimming and lightweight material will cover and conceal any problematic areas on our bottom halves. The waist-smoothing cut makes sure these leggings are the ultra-flattering pants for each and every one of Us!

Whether we’re heading to the gym in our sports bra and sneakers or running errands on the weekend in sweatshirts, we won’t just look good, we will feel it, too. But since these aren’t your average leggings, we can wear them as pants, too! Pair with a tunic, sweater, graphic T-shirt or any top under the sun for a casual look.

Sure, we may be a bit biased over these leggings but we’re certainly not alone. There are hundreds of reviewers singing their praises, as well! Across the board, reviewers were just as obsessed over the high-quality material. One reviewer mentioned how they practically live in these leggings so you know they’re good!

