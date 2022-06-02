This Chic Cutout Swimsuit Secretly Gives You the Best Tummy Control

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While some like to prep for the summer by hitting the gym or eating healthily, we don’t believe you should have to make major changes just to lay out by the pool. After all, every body is a summer body! But that doesn’t mean we’re always comfortable rocking a skimpy bikini — we generally prefer a swimsuit that provides a little extra coverage. It seems like the only options are either tiny two-pieces or underwhelming one-pieces. Where’s the happy medium?

We just found it. If you’re looking for a swimsuit that fits like a one-piece but feels like a bikini, then this is the perfect piece for you! This cutout bathing suit from Amazon almost appears to be a separate top and bottom, but it’s actually one solid structure. Magic! The high-waisted cut completely covers your stomach while offering a playful peep below the bust. We’re seriously smitten with the scalloped edges and textured fabric, and we have a feeling you will be too.

Get the Cupshe Women’s One–Piece Swimsuit Cutout Scallop Trim for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Cupshe is known for its stylish swimsuits at an affordable price point. And this one-piece lives up to the brand’s reputation — no one will believe you got this suit on Amazon! It honestly feels like a luxury designer lookalike.

Let’s walk through some of these darling details, shall we? The scalloped trim! A simple touch that adds a sophisticated flair. Adjustable straps! Customize the fit just how you want it. The knotted top! Not only does this accent look fashion-forward, but it also flatters your chest by boosting your cleavage. Don’t mind if we do! And the back enhances your beach bum without being too cheeky. Available in five staple colors and sizes XS to XXL, this swimsuit suits a wide range of body types and skin tones.

This review made Us smile: “This bathing suit is so flattering and so comfortable, I haven’t felt cute in anything in so long and as soon as I tried this on I actually smiled. I haven’t had a positive thought about my appearance in a long time. BUY THE BATHING SUIT. It’s so cute.” Love to hear it!

Another shopper called this swimsuit an “absolute must-have,” adding, “Wow! This suit is so comfortable. It’s cute, sexy, covers just enough of the bum to feel appropriate. I am super self-conscious in swimsuits after having three kids but I seriously know and feel that I look great in this! I think anyone could wear this and feel confident!” This one-piece really is the one.

Embrace your curves and feel your most confident self all summer in this flattering one-piece swimsuit!

