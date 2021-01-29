This Relaxed and Affordable T-Shirt Dress Is a Staple for Any Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in full anticipation mode as we wait for the spring to arrive! But until the new season is here, we’re passing the time by prepping our wardrobes for the warmer weather. Winter was fun and all, but once the holidays pass, we’re basically counting down the days until we can wear all of our favorite frocks again!

Of course, a staple that any savvy shopper should always have ready to roll is a T-shirt dress, just like this one from Daily Ritual. It’s ultra-casual and the type of garment you can throw on in a pinch — and dress up or down with the right shoes and accessories!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is as versatile as your go-to tee. It’s an all-in-one outfit, so all you have to do is put it on and you’re good to go! A dress like this makes getting ready a breeze, which is a key component we look for while shopping. It has a super loose fit, which means you don’t have to worry about it appearing strange or unflattering either!

The dress itself is designed to resemble a typical tee up top, and then it slightly flares out into an A-line style in the skirt area. The hem is slightly elongated in the back, and there are tiny slips on the sides that give the dress more movement.

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

The possibilities are endless, and this dress can be teamed with a variety of jackets, shoes and other accessories. You can throw on a belt and some kitten heels for a slightly dressier look, or wear it on its own with fresh white sneakers. If you don’t want to wait and plan on rocking this dress right now, simply add opaque tights and a thicker jacket (plus a hat and scarf if it’s extra chilly). If you don’t already own a dress like this one, this is your chance to score a top-rated find for a fabulous price.

See it: Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Daily Ritual and shop all of the clothing, shoes and accessories available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!