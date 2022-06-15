This No. 1 Bestselling Eye Primer Has Nearly 30,000 Reviews — On Sale for $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever applied eyeshadow and mascara earlier in the evening, only to have it smear by the end of the night? Same. No matter how much setting spray we used to apply, our finished product would still fall apart without fail. That is, until we discovered eye primer! This magical beauty tool holds pigments in place for superior staying power. No more messy makeup! And the bestselling eye primer on Amazon just so happens to be on sale right now.

It’s called Thank Me Later, and the name says it all — once you try this product, you’ll be grateful it exists. Proven to prevent oily lids and creasing, this eye primer delivers the ultimate endurance. Need your eye makeup to stay put all day? This eyeshadow base gets the job done. No wonder there are almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon! Keep reading to learn more about this top-rated trick of the trade.

Get the Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer for just $13 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer is the secret behind long-lasting eye makeup. Simply apply this eyeshadow base before adding mascara, eyeliner or eyeshadow — and watch as the product holds for hours on end. This primer allows for smoother application and a seamless blend, locking in the makeup and enhancing the pigment without fallout. Say goodbye to smudging, creasing or fading!

This non-greasy and lightweight formula feels virtually weightless! In addition to providing an eyeshadow base, the primer evens out skin tone and reduces discoloration. Crafted with pearl power, this popular product also brightens skin and enhances eyeshadow color. It’s a beauty game-changer!

Let’s see what all these rave reviews have to say!

“It literally kept my makeup looking like I just put it on all day no matter how bad I sweat in the heat!” one reviewer reported. “I’m in love with this product.” Another customer claims that this eye primer “blows NARS out of the water,” adding, “I love this stuff. It feels good, dries quickly, colorless, only takes a small amount, lasts all day.” One shopper even declared, “This is the best eyeshadow primer I have ever purchased! It lasts all day, and I have even gone to work a few times still wearing ‘last night’s makeup’ because it holds so well.”

Upgrade your eye makeup game with Elizabeth Mott’s Thank me Later Eye Primer. You can thank Us later.

