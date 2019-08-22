This Fan-Favorite Sandal Is the Everyday Essential We Need for $15





A good pair of sandals is an everyday essential. From work to the weekends, you can always catch us enjoying the warmer temperatures wearing a chic sandal. Even though summer is more than halfway over, some of Us may be in search of a pair. Plus, there’s always next summer to think of!

Consider your wish our command, because we found the one that will end the season in style and become a staple next year. This stylish sandal isn’t just our favorite, it’s a fan-favorite with thousands of reviewers singing its praises. The only thing better than that? Prices start at just $15 on Amazon!

See it: Grab a pair of the Blowfish Malibu Women’s Granola Fisherman’s Sandal with prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22nd, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Blowfish Malibu Women’s Granola Fisherman’s Sandal is the shoe that has left reviewers speechless! One reviewer couldn’t get over how “comfortable” this pair was, while another said it was “great for exploring.” In fact, over 2,800 reviewers raved over this show, with many saying it was great for walking. But why? The strategic design.

We’re loving how much thought went into this sandal! This faux leather sandal features a crisscross strap design and an adjustable strap with buckle closure. It’s perfect for anyone who is looking to lock their foot in safe and sound. One reviewer loved how on some days they could make the strap “a bit more snug” and leave it “looser” on others.

It’s also perfect for anyone who’s looking to elevate their outfits easily. One reviewer loved how this design wasn’t just functional but fun. The crisscross straps added a “very bohemian” vibe, one in which they were loving.

This sandal can easily add an element of versatility to anything in our wardrobe that was it was previously missing. One day, it can dress up our T-shirts and jeans or even dress down a more formal-looking jumpsuit or dress. Certainly, we can see why so many reviewers couldn’t stop claiming how “wearable” this shoe was!

Can we even blame them? Sure, the dozens of colors are captivating, but what’s the true magic here? The lightly cushioned footbed. It’s irresistible! Countless reviewers deemed it their favorite feature. One reviewer said it was “great on vacation” also claiming to not receive “one blister” when wearing. Another reviewer felt similarly, saying this “perfect fit was comfortable” and another even says it’s great for those “suffering from bunions!”

Other reviewers loved “how supportive” the footbed was, claiming it didn’t just save their “feet on vacation” but when returning home to their morning commute, too. We love the versatility here! The smaller size makes this sandal the ultimate grab-and-go shoe. It can fit in our trusty work totes, just as easily as it can be packed into any suitcase or duffle when we’re traveling on-the-go. This sandal is the perfect shoe to step into this summer and next!

