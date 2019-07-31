



Leggings are pants and that’s a fact. Another fact? We have a wide variety of leggings we keep in our closets for all sorts of occasions in plenty of colors. Of course, we have ones strictly for working out or any activity that may come up. We have leggings solely for lounging, and they are our designated comfortable clothes. We also have plenty of pairs that are really more like pants than leggings but have the same comfy fit and feel like the ones we reserve for wearing around the house.

Of course, there’s only one brand to turn to for quality, comfort and style: Spanx! It may seem hard to get this excited over leggings, but shoppers are absolutely in love with this pair. Best of all? They’re marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale right now! Whether these are your favorite leggings or ones you’ve been eyeing, there’s no better time than now to pull the trigger!

The SPANX Faux Leather Leggings are an absolute must-have and the bandwagon of reviewers is just proof. So what is so magical about these leggings compared to others? Well, has anyone ever wanted to try out a pair of leggings but worried about the fit or feel? Or perhaps you didn’t know how to wear them or what to wear them with? These leggings cast away all of our problems because they’re wearable, comfy and have a slimming, well-fitted silhouette everyone loves.

They also have a flattering thanks to a bit of stretch and a subtle control top. It’s what Spanx has become known for and we are forever grateful.

So how do we wear these leggings? The same way we wear any pair of pants! Plus, this pair is also just as comfortable as our favorite ones and we will feel just as at-ease when slipping into this pair as we would with any old pair. Just now, when we’re rocking our favorite athletic sneakers and hoodies, we’ll feel a bit more elevated with this edged-up look.

These leggings are also easy for a classic look. When adding little black booties, a white T-shirt and an oversized denim jacket, they will look just as effortless and cool as our favorite It girls. They can truly pair with just about anything!

Plus, did anyone notice that these are the perfect year-round piece, too? These leggings will look fabulous in the colder months with all of those over-the-knee riding boots, infinity scarfs and chunky sweaters or cardigans! They can transition just as easily in the warmer seasons when slipping into a chic satin cami, block heels and a chain bag! All it takes is some minor adjustments here and there, making these leggings a top-pick in our closets just about every single day!

